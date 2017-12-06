BREAKING: Developer agrees deal for Leeds’s historic Temple Works building

Leeds developer CEG today announced it has “agreed terms” to buy the city’s historic Temple Works building.

The privately-owned landmark was due to be one of the lots at a property auction taking place at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground tomorrow.

But late this afternoon CEG released a statement saying it had done a deal for the site, also known as Temple Mill.

CEG development director Jon Kenny said: “We are pleased to become the custodian of an important element of the city’s historic culture.”

More follows.