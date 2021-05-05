The board which runs the bridge took the decision to close its footpaths - used by pedestrians and cyclists - last month due to "deeply troubling" suicides.

A spokesman for the bridge board said at the time: "We understand closing the footways has been a controversial decision that has not attracted universal support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we would like to reassure the public it has been taken as an emergency response to the unprecedented and deeply troubling events at the Humber Bridge over recent weeks."

A view of the Humber Bridge from the North Bank looking towards Barton upon Humber.

The spokesman said there had been a number of individuals in the last month who had decided to take their lives at the bridge and preventing further incidents was the board's sole consideration.

The board has announced the bridge will reopen at 5am on Thursday to the general public following a consultation period and safety updates.

Thereafter the bridge will remain open from 5am to 9pm everyday with commuters wishing to cross outside these hours required to register with the bridge beforehand.

Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, said: "The Humber Bridge is an iconic and beautiful structure, loved by many and I know how upset people were when the walkway had to close.

"I have been meeting with the Chair of the Humber Bridge Board weekly throughout this time. I am very pleased that the Humber Bridge walkway is reopening for all users tomorrow, following an upgrade to the CCTV and establishment of a well-being hub, staffed by Mind and the Bearded Fisherman.