BREAKING NEWS: Person hit by train at Doncaster railway station

All lines through Doncaster railway station are currently blocked after a person was hit by a train.

Major delays and dirsuption are expected due to the incident which is being dealt with by emergency services.

A spokesman for Virgin tweeted: "Due to a person being hit by a train at #Doncaster train services through this station may be subject to disruption."

Northern Rail has also warned passengers of delays and disruption while the incident is dealt with.

Further details have not been revealed at this stage although there have been unconfirmed reports that the person involved is a woman.

Northern tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Doncaster all lines are blocked."

Earlier, all lines between Meadowhall and Barnsley were blocked as emergency services dealt with an unrelated incident.

In March, Melissa Wood, 27 and Christopher Linley were both killed when they jumped in front of a train at Doncaster in an apparent double suicide.