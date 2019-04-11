Brexit latest: Everyone's knackered

It is fair to say that the last few weeks have felt like a particularly manic phase in British politics.

Almost every day has thrown up a crunch meeting, a shock resignation, a Cabinet split or a knife-edge Commons vote.

MPs have been - to all intents and purposes - held captive in Parliament as business runs late into the night and tensions run high.

Plans have been cancelled, family commitments abandoned and large quantities of canteen food and coffee has been consumed.

And in the aftermath of the latest emergency European summit, which concluded at around 2.30am yesterday morning, the mood in the House finally tipped over from hysteria into exhaustion.

Having spent the previous evening having a six-month Brexit delay forced on her by EU leaders, you might have expected uproar in the chamber when Mrs May stood up to espouse the virtues of her deal yet again.

But like a toddler whose sugar rush has finally run out, MPs had crashed.

Instead of the usual clamour they appeared downcast, beaten by the incessant Brexit bombardment and with one eye on Easter recess, which mercifully kicked in yesterday and will go on until April 23.

Even Tory Brexiteer Bill Cash’s suggestion from the backbenches that the Prime Minister should stand down only managed a few cursory gasps.

And after a weary exchange between Mrs May and Jeremy Corbyn, a Downing Street spokesman summed up the situation succinctly: “People could use a break.”

In the Commons, Mrs May said: “Let’s use the opportunity of the recess to reflect on the decisions that will have to be made swiftly on our return”

If by that she meant have a long sleep and reacquaint yourself with your children, MPs will certainly be taking her up on it. Let’s just hope we’re not here again in six months’ time.