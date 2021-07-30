It happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday (July 29) near the Junction 25 roundabout in Brighouse

Two cars had crashed leaving a casualty trapped.

They were rescued by firefighters from Rastrick and Cleckheaton stations and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The M62 Junction 25 roundabout where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collision involving two cars, one person was trapped on arrival of fire service.

"Casualty was released by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by ambulance.