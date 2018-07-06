British holidaymakers warned to be on alert for terror attacks abroad this summer

Anti-terror cops are urging Britons travelling abroad this summer to be alert to the threat of terror attacks

British police have re-launched a four minute video which advises tourists how to react if there is a terror attack.

The video advises people to 'run, hide and tell' in the event of a terror attack

The safety video urges anyone caught up in a terror attack to 'run, hide, and tell'.

Three years ago 30 British holidaymakers were killed in a massacre carried out by a gunman on a beach in the Tunisian resort of Sousse.

And last August a seven-year-old British boy was among 13 people killed after a terrorist rammed a van into tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Chief Superintendent Nick Aldworth, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off.

"They don't expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do."

He added that the chances of being caught up in a terror attack abroad are 'low'.