One of the UK’s most trusted online florist has launched its first boutique to give Yorkshire residents the chance to pick up the perfect bouquet – and enjoy a pint at the adjoining bar.

Prestige Flowers’ new flagship store in Halifax, which received a warm welcome from locals and business owners when it opened its doors on Friday, 8 November, promises a gift shop experience like no other.

The company has also unveiled the Next Level Bar.

Housed in Dean Clough Mills, it offers everything from champagne and candles to hand-made jewellery, chocolates and men’s skincare, as well as the firm’s signature beautiful fresh flowers.

“We’re so excited to have launched our new gift shop, which is going to offer something completely unique to Yorkshire residents,” says florist manager Zainum Akram.

“We felt that there was definitely the demand for us to establish a store in Halifax but we wanted to make sure it stood out, which is why we’ve created it to offer something for everyone, whether you want to sit and have a drink or just take in the great range of gifts we stock.

“The launch day went really well and it was great to have such a warm reception from local people who couldn’t wait to get a first look at the store.”

The bustling launch weekend saw Yorkshire families making the most of the bar which offers a unique range of retro arcade games from Mario Kart to Guitar Hero along with delicious drinks and a mouth-watering menu of filthy fries, burgers and tasty pizzas; cocktails include Shadow the Hedgehog, made from Kraken rum, Absolut Vanilla and grenadine, a range of chocolate and coffee-based creations as well as classics like Tequila Sunrise and Sex on the Beach.

"It's been such a buzz to welcome people to the new bar and see how well it's been received," adds bar manager Tom Dyson.

"We're taking adults back to their favourite childhood moments with some of these retro arcade games, which are all free to play.

"It really is the hottest new attraction in Halifax – we'd love everyone to come along and see what's on offer!"

As well as the gift shop and gaming bar, a sunny courtyard also offers a great spot to rest after shopping and enjoy a drink: the decision to launch a dedicated family-friendly area in their home city of Halifax is all part of Prestige Flowers' ongoing ambition to expand to meet future demand.

Find Prestige Flowers Gift Shop and Next Level Bar in E-Mill courtyard at Dean Clough Mills. For more information, visit prestigeflowersgiftshop.co.uk or follow on Facebook.