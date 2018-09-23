Canadian police secure key evidence in hunt for York man who went missing in 1985

COLD-CASE investigators in Canada hoping to trace a man who went missing more than 30 years ago have made a key breakthrough, thanks to appeals in Yorkshire.

Dennis Crook, who would now be 68, was born in England, educated in York and graduated from the University of Nottingham with a bachelor of arts degree. He later moved to Canada but was reported missing in 1985, aged 35, and has not been seen since.

Dennis Crook had a sailboat, the Beverly Ann, moored at Oak Bay Marina.

Canadian police had been hoping to trace what was thought to be his only relative, sister Lillian Crook, believed to be living in York. Now local appeals have prompted another sibling of Mr Crook to come forward and agree to provide DNA to help the investigation.

The investigation team now has a photo of Mr Crook, taken in the year he went missing.

Inquiries have also revealed that Mr Crook had a sailboat at Oak Bay Marina for several years, a white and blue 18ft 1974 Davidson Crown named Beverly Ann.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department in Canada said: “Missing Person Investigators are thanking members of the York community, including the news media, North Yorkshire Police, UK Crime Stoppers, those who are sharing our search information on social media, the University of Nottingham Alumni Association, as well as members of our local Victoria community including our news media, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers and those sharing our search information locally and with relatives overseas on social media for their assistance in our investigation so far. Your efforts are what has progressed our investigation to date.

“Investigators continue to search for Dennis Crook. Mr Crook was first reported missing on Tuesday, October 22, 1985. He had last been seen on October 16 of that year and was reported missing by friends.”

Mr Crook is described as white and 5ft 9ins tall with a medium to large build. He had medium length, dark brown hair and a thick moustache.