Cannabis found in drugs raid after tip-off from public

POLICE HAVE seized drugs after raiding a house in York.

Officers forced entry to the home, in Dale Street, off Nunnery Lane, at 9.30am today after receiving information from members of the local community.

Inside, they found a small amount of cannabis as well as syringes containing a brown substance.

Police were acting on information received from the local community.

No-one was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone with information about activity connected to illegal drugs should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. As this morning's warrant shows, we can and will act on community concerns and take proactive enforcement action."