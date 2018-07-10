Car dealership boss crashes Porsche outside pub in Yorkshire village

The 83-year-old founder of car retail giant JCT600 has flipped his luxury 4x4 onto its roof after leaving a pub near the company's head office.

The accident happened outside the Moody Cow in Apperley Bridge, near Bradford, on Monday afternoon.

Tordoff was leaving the Moody Cow pub and steakhouse when the 4x4 overturned

Jack Tordoff, who is still the chairman of the firm he founded in 1946, escaped the crash with minor injuries.

The 83-year-old was driving the Porsche 4x4 when witnesses saw it clip a bollard as it left the pub car park and overturn.

JCT600 are the shirt sponsors of Bradford City and employ more than 2,000 people across 50 sites in the UK.

The company's headquarters are at Apperley Manor in Apperley Bridge. Tordoff, who trained as a mechanic, has held a Porsche sales franchise since 1967.

The crash happened close to JCT600's head office

He lives in Rawdon and has a holiday home in Barbados. As a young man he was a keen rally driver, and he also has a pilot's licence, and keeps a private Cessna light aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A spokesperson for JCT600 said:

"JCT600 has confirmed that founder and chairman, Jack Tordoff, was involved in a car accident in Apperley Bridge on Monday afternoon.

"Only Mr Tordoff’s vehicle was involved and, fortunately, he only sustained minor injuries."

