Car fit for a Prince and his American bride goes up for sale

The marriage of a certain Prince to an American this Spring may just increase interest in the sale of a remarkable collection of rare cars from a museum in Hull.

Alan Marshall is selling 20 Humber cars - including a Humber Snipe which took King Edward VIII and Mrs Wallis Simpson round London between 1932 and 1935, prior to his abdication.

Alan Marshall's collection of Humber cars is up for sale. Picture: Terry Carrott

The model afforded maximum privacy, with only a tiny window at the back, leaving the couple sitting in the dark, safe from prying eyes.

On its bootlid is a remarkable picnic hamper - complete with porcelain crockery, silver cutlery and a spirit burner.

“I’ve had a lot of Americans coming in over the years on the back of that car”, said Mr Marshall, who was eight when his father acquired a Humber Pullman in 1960, sparking his passion for the cars, which were beloved by Royalty, as well as by every Prime Minister of the day.

Mr Marshall is now selling up, bar his two favourites, but does not want to see a lifetime’s work scattered across the globe.

Advertisement for the Humber Snipe car similar to the one Alan Marshall of Hull has in his collection. Picture: Terry Carrott

“I don’t think £250,000 would be out of order when I think a Lamborghini is £300,000 for one car,” he said.

Humbers - created by Thomas Humber (1841-1910) who was educated in Hull - were largely forgotten after going out of production in 1967.