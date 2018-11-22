Car stolen in Leeds in flames after crash: Driver fled police following Wakefield house burglary

Have your say

A BMW stolen in Leeds burst into flames after the driver crashed after failing to stop for police following a house burglary in Wakefield.

Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a property on Gelder Court at Wakefield at around 1.50am today (Nov 22).

The suspects travelled to the property in a BMW , which is believed to have been taken in a burglary in Guiseley, Leeds.

Police said the suspects gained entry to the house in Wakefield before making a search for car keys and making off from the property with three vehicles.

The BMW was involved in a road traffic collision on Whitechapel Road West at Cleckheaton, a short time later.

One person in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment for what is believed to be a minor injury.

Two of the vehicles taken in the burglary in Wakefield have also been recovered by officers.

Two 17-year-old youths and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted a photograph of the BMW in flames earlier today and stated in error that it had been stolen in the Wakefield burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180585683.

Police said in a tweet this morning (Thurs Nov 22) that two vehicles were stolen during the burglary at a house on Gelder Court, Wakefield.