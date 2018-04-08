Carol Vorderman joins 1,000 air cadets in parade through Doncaster to mark Royal Air Force's centenary

Carol Vorderman joined a thousand air cadets from across the North of England to take part in a parade through Doncaster this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the world’s first independent Air Force.

Cadets and staff marched through town centre to commemorate the Royal Air Force's centenary on Sunday.

Air Marshall Julian Young CB OBE, on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff and Caroline Vorderman, Honorary Group Captain on the steps of the Mansion House. Picture: Marie Caley

The parade started at 1.30pm, and saw the thousand cadets march to the Mansion House for a salute and march past with dignitaries before heading to Doncaster Minster for a service.

They were joined by celebrity ambassador; Honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman and Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty who is the Commandant of the Organisation.

Honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman said: “It’s an honour to be part of such a wonderful parade with over a thousand cadets who are commemorating the birthday of the oldest air force in the world; the RAF. I am so very proud to be an Honorary Group Captain as Ambassador for the amazing air cadets.”

Group Captain Mark Leeming, Regional Commandant for the Air Cadets in the North of England said: “The Air Cadets are some of the finest young people this Nation has to offer. They are good citizens, leaders and they contribute greatly to the local communities in which they live.

The RAF 100th anniversary parade assembles at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, as they prepare to march through Doncater Town Centre. The Air Cadets national marching band, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

“Today is a very special moment in the history of the Air Cadets and the Royal Air Force, a poignant and symbolic event to demonstrate the link between the organisation and our parent service and the respect they hold for each other.”

The Royal Air Force was formed on the April 1, 1918, following the amalgamation of the Royal Naval Air Service and the Royal Flying Corps.

Today, it is the public sector's 10th largest employee, employing over 37,000 people across the country.

The Air Training Corps was established in 1941 by royal warrant to order to train teenage boys in aviation so they could fly planes and work as engineers and in other RAF trades during WW2.

Ross Jones, the Mayor of Doncaster, pictured, during the parade. Picture: Marie Caley

There are currently 43,000 cadets, aged between13 and 19, at 1,200 ATC squadrons and units across the UK and abroad today also learn good citizenship, leadership, take BTECs in music, learn First Aid, aircraft recognition and navigation as well as have opportunities to fly Tutor aircraft, Viking gliders and high tech simulators.

Wing Commander Brian Daniel from the South and west Yorkshire Wing added: "The Air Cadets are the best of British youth and we are proud to take part in the celebrations to mark the hundred-year anniversary since the formation of our parent service at the end of World War One.

“I was a cadet myself and I have to admit it was one of best experiences of my life, we learnt so much about STEM related subjects.”

Cadet Warrant Officer Robert Lloyd, aged 18, of 2388 (Castleford) Squadron , said: “We are so excited, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help the RAF celebrate its 100th birthday! We are looking forward to meeting Cadets from all the different areas. We are honoured to parade in front of Carol Vorderman and look forward to the chance of meeting her.”

The RAF 100th anniversary parade makes its way along Cleveland Street. Picture: Marie Caley

The RAF 100th anniversary parade assembles at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, as they prepare to march through Doncater. The Air Cadets nationalmarching band, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

The parade makes its way down Frenchgate, towards the Doncaster Minster. Picture: Marie Caley