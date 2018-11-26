Castle Howard's 12 days of Christmas event prices, times, dates and what is there to do

Have your say

Castle Howard has been transformed for the festive season and visitors can enjoy a Santa's Grotto and a festive afternoon tea.

Castle Howard in North Yorkshire is one of the grandest stately homes in Britain and has been used as backdrop for dozens of films and TV shows including Brideshead and Brideshead Revisited and is the perfect place for a festive day out.

Santa will be making an appearance, and visitors can enjoy a festive Afternoon Tea

The centrepiece of the stately home is a 25ft tree decorated with 3,000 baubles, and almost every room has been given a touch of festive magic.

What’s on at Castle Howard for Christmas?

The grand hall has been transformed with a “12 days of Christmas theme” with instagram-worthy displays around the house.

The decorations have been created by theatrical designers and the whole house is themed to the song and to Victorian tradition, including Christmas feasting!

Theatre set designers have created the festive backdrop at Castle Howard for Christmas

And new for 2018 is the addition of augmented reality characters and games in various locations around the house and grounds. A free app shows Santa Claus flying over Castle Howard’s roof, gives young visitors the chance to decorate a virtual Christmas tree and even take part in some elf boxing.

Castle Howard shops and garden centre are filled with Christmas gift ideas making it the perfect place to pick up a present for a loved one.

Afternoon Tea will be served in the grand Grecian Hall complete with finger sandwiches, cakes and of course a mince pie. Afternoon tea costs £46.95 per person with entry to the house and gardens included. Click here to book afternoon tea online.

Read more: York Christmas Market 2018, dates, opening times, food and drink and events.



Castle Howard is decorated for Christmas 2018 with a 12 days of Christmas theme

And what about for children? Will Santa be at Castle Howard?

Tickets for the Santa events in the main house have sold out but Father Christmas will be welcoming guests in his grotto in the Courtyard every weekend in December before Christmas.

Book a timed slot at the ticket office on the day of your visit and then Santa and his elves will be waiting for you.

Tickets cost £8 per child on top of the entrance fee and children will get a small gift from Santa’s workshop.

When is the twelve days of Christmas at Castle Howard on?

The twelve days of Christmas event will run from November 17 until December 31, closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The house and grounds open at 10am with last entry at 3pm during the week and 4pm on weekends.

Read more: Best Christmas Markets to visit across Yorkshire



How much are tickets?

Admission prices for tickets booked in advance are £15.60 for adults, £14.80 for concessions and £8.80 for children. A family ticket is £41.60 (two adults and up to three children) or £24.80 (one adult and up to three children).

Tickets can be bought on the day priced at £19.50, £18.50 and £11.00 respectively.

Read more: Behind the scenes at one of Yorkshire's biggest Christmas tree farms



Where is Castle Howard, how do I get there?

By car: Castle Howard is 15 miles North East of York and signposted from the A64.

By public transport: The 181 is a direct bus from York train station to Castle Howard.

More on Christmas events in Yorkshire:

York Christmas Market 2018, dates, opening times, food and drink and events

Best Christmas Markets to visit across Yorkshire

Behind the scenes at one of Yorkshire's biggest Christmas tree farms

Best mince pies for Christmas 2018

