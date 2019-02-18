CCTV appeal after fake £20 notes used in Richmond, Catterick and Leyburn

Have your say

Police want to speak to this man about fake £20 notes being used in the Richmondshire area.

The man pictured, described as white, aged in his late 40s, with a ginger beard, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, dark trousers and a grey baseball cap, was pictured in the Co-op in Richmond on Friday February 15 at around midday.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicole Randall. Or email Nicole.Randall@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12190028501 when passing on information.