Police today issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in Hull.

A female member of staff was assaulted during the robbery, which took place on Anlaby Road on Monday.

A quantity of cash was stolen in the incident, Humberside Police confirmed today.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the Humberside force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.