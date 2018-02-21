CCTV image of suspected York perfume thief

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of £90 worth of perfume from a shop in York.

The woman entered the Jo Malone store on Stonegate in York at 2pm on Saturday 27 January and approached a member of staff for advice on fragrances.

She then went on to look around the store, selected a perfume and left the store, without making any attempt to pay for the item.

Police are requesting the assistance of the public with the identification of the woman, so they can establish the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured, or who has information which could assist the investigation, is asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Leon Dryden.

Alternatively you can email leon.dryden0090@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference 12180015961.