Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after an 89-year-old woman's purse was allegedly stolen in a shop.

The offence reportedly happened in Heron Foods on St Augustine’s Gate in Hedon, Holderness, at around 2pm.

Officers have appealed for information.

When the woman got to the checkout she found her purse was missing land was not able to pay.

It is thought a man had approached her in the store and when she was distracted allegedly took her purse from her bag.

Call 101 quoting reference 16/71368/17.