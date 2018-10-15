Celebrity chef Gino D'ACampo announces opening date for his new Leeds restaurant at Thorpe Park

Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo will open his second Leeds restaurant later this month.

The My Restaurant chain will open its doors on October 26 at The Springs development at Thorpe Park – a 350,000 sq ft retail and leisure park costing £162m.

The 150-seater restaurant will have an outdoor terrace, grocery store selling some of his favourite ingredients, a coffee and deli bar as well as complimentary work stations and free WiFi as well as a prosecco bar with more than 30 variations of fizz.

Food can be ordered to eat in or takeaway.

Mr D’Acampo said: “I am super excited to be opening My Restaurant, The Springs. Yorkshire is a place very close to my heart, to be opening a fourth restaurant here is just amazing.

“The development is extremely impressive and I’m looking forward to the leisure and hospitality offerings coming together.”

The restaurant is opening in partnership with Next and other retailers which have confirmed they will be opening at the site are M&S, Odeon, PureGym, River Island, Boots TK Maxx and Outfit.

A spokesperson for the celebrity chef added that despite the current climate and issues affecting the food and drink sector, he was planning to open more restaurants this year with plenty in the pipeline for 2019.