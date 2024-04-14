The fire on Cemetery Road, Pudsey was reported shortly before 10pm on Friday evening (April 12).

Officers were called to the scene by the fire service.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by police following the death of the man.

A man in his 40s has died after a house fire that was reported on Cemetery Road, Pudsey, shortly before 10pm on April 12. Photo: Steve Riding.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for WYP said: “A man was removed from the property and given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.