Cemetery Road Pudsey: Man in 40s dies after fire at Leeds home as investigation launched
The fire on Cemetery Road, Pudsey was reported shortly before 10pm on Friday evening (April 12).
Officers were called to the scene by the fire service.
An investigation into the incident has been launched by police following the death of the man.
The incident is not believed to be suspicious.
A spokesperson for WYP said: “A man was removed from the property and given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
“The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious but detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances.”
