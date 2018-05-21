Charity wants parking ban outside schools

Transport Minister Jesse Norman has been urged to ban parents from parking outside school gates in order to drop off and pick up their children.

In a new report presented to Ms Norman, the Living Streets charity argues that more than 2,000 primary schools in the UK are located in air pollution hotspots.

With one in four cars on the road during peak times on the school run, the introduction of a parking ban outside schools would deter parents from making unnecessary journeys and would improve air quality, the charity said.

The measure is one of 21 recommendations in the report to encourage more children to walk to and from school.

Jenni Wiggle, Living Streets’ local impact director, said: “More children walking to school means fewer vehicles on the road and improved air quality for everyone.

“We want more children to enjoy the benefits of walking to school and so are calling on the government, local authorities and schools to work together to support families to choose to walk.

“We would like to see more local authorities working with schools to ban people from driving up to the school gate - adding to air pollution, congestion and road danger during drop off and pick up.”

She added: “Walking to school not only improves our air quality but is a great way for children to build more exercise into their daily lives, helping them to arrive to school healthier, happier and ready to learn.”

The charity said that the number of children walking to school is in long-term decline.

For the first time last year, the Government set out a target to get more primary school pupils walking to school.

In Yorkshire, Living Streets’ research shows that over half of parents are concerned about the health implications of air pollution on their children (53 per cent) and more than a quarter (26 per cent) would consider pollution levels when choosing a school for their child.

A further quarter (25 per cent) had been put off walking their children to school because of poor air quality, while more than one in ten parents (12 per cent) hold the misconception that children are protected from air pollution inside the car.

Andrea Lee, senior campaigner at environmental law organisation ClientEarth, said: “Children are particularly vulnerable to the illegal and harmful levels of air pollution that can be found across the country.

“Parents are right to be concerned as this toxic air can not only trigger asthma attacks but can also stunt children’s lung growth affecting their health as they grow up. This is a problem that can be fixed.”

PARENTS HAVE THEIR SAY

Living Streets sought the views of 1,005 parents across the UK, including 84 in Yorkshire where 54 per cent said their child walks or uses a scooter to get to school.

More than a third (35 per cent) of Yorkshire parents said they had been concerned about air pollution around their child’s school or on the journey there.

Only 15 per cent said fewer cars around the school gates would encourage them to walk their child some or all of the way to school instead of driving, while a better walking environment would encourage 24 per cent of parents to do so.