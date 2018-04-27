Circus show looking for someone they can 'pickle' in a bottle during Whitby Goth Weekend

Have your say

Could you fit inside a 2ft-tall bottle that's only 18 inches in diameter?

A circus show is looking for a diminutive individual with excellent contortion skills to take part in a headline act at the Whitby Goth Weekend.

Circus of Horrors want to 'pickle' a person inside a bottle.

The event starts today, and they're still looking for brave performers who definitely don't suffer from claustrophobia.

The pickled one must also show 'panache' during the challenging ordeal.

If you think you'd be a good fit for the role, contact the circus on asia@psycho.co.uk

The biannual Whitby Goth Weekend runs until Sunday, with the main attraction being the live music at Whitby Pavilion on the Friday and Saturday nights.

The line-up includes Rayguns Look Real Enough, Dr Haze’s Freak Show From the Circus of Horrors, Desmond O’Connor, 1919, Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic, The Last Cry and Aurelio Voltaire.

There's also a 'bizarre bazaar' alternative market, and a modelling competition.

