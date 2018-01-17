City centre car park bought in £2.2m deal

A city centre car park has been snapped up in a £2.2m deal.

Manchester-based Land and Securities bought the 2.59 acre site on George Street in Bradford from Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water.

The site has recently been occupied by Citizen Advice Bureau and Car Parking Management (CPM), a pay and display operator, and it will initially continue to be operated as a pay and display car park by the new owner.

The land, which was formerly a depot, computer centre and water testing laboratory for Yorkshire Water Services, was recently prepared for future development of a variety of potential uses, subject to planning.

Ryan Unsworth, development manager at Keyland Developments, said; “We are pleased to confirm the sale of a key site in the heart of Bradford, which benefits from a host of surrounding amenities including the popular Broadway Shopping Centre and the Leisure Exchange.”

He added: “The historic planning consent has highlighted approval for commercial, offices, residential and hotel uses, all of which would fit well with the site’s location and linkages today. We are delighted that this redundant site can be brought back into use.”