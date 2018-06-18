Cloudy water reported around Armley Gyratory pipe burst - but Yorkshire Water insists it is safe to drink

Yorkshire Water has reassured residents that cloudy tap water caused by a pipe burst on Monday morning is safe to drink.

Businesses and households in the area surrounding Armley Gyratory have complained that their tap water has turned cloudy following the leak on Monday morning which closed the busy Leeds route throughout the morning commute.

But a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told the YEP that the water is perfectly safe to consume, and has been caused by the disturbances to the pipes during the repairing process.

The spokesperson said: "When we depressurised the pipes it caused sediment from the pipes to break off.

"There is no health risk and it should be clear and back to normal this (Monday) afternoon."

Armely Gyratory was forced to close for the majority of the morning due to a large amount of floodwater on the carriageway, but has now fully reopened.

Some traffic is still being affected by the earlier closure and some residents are still without water altogether.

