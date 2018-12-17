Cobra Sport acquires JP Exhausts

Have your say

Sheffield manufacturer Cobra Sport has acquired JP Exhausts after securing a six-figure loan from NPIF- Mercia Debt Finance.

The deal secures the jobs of all 16 of JP’s staff with a further five set to be created following the deal.

JP Exhausts, which manufactures exhausts and manifolds, had been facing an uncertain future due to the retirement of the owner John Parker and the untimely death of his son Jim.

The JP Exhausts name has been retained and will continue to manufacture in Cheshire, albeit in new premises in Congleton.

Rachel Abbott, joint managing director, said: “We are really pleased to welcome aboard our colleagues from JP Exhausts.”