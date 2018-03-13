Community work order for Kirby Misperton man who took knife to York court

A man who took a knife to a court in York has been ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Christopher Stuart Wilson, 56, from land near Kirby Misperton, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a lock knife at York Magistrates Court, Clifford Street, on December 21 last year.

He was sentenced to a community order, requiring him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £85, at York Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

Wilson was also fined £100 for the commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge, imposed on December 6, 2017, at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, for an offence of obstructing the highway at Preston New Road in Lancashire.