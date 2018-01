Police are appealing for the public's help to find an "extremely vulnerable" man in Leeds.

Officers are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of 33-year-old Neil Battle, they said.

He is considered extremely vulnerable and was last seen around 5pm today in the Bramley area of Leeds wearing a black coat, black beanie style hat, dark trousers and dark trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is now is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1187 of January 11.