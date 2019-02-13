Construction firm moves operation to The Bloc

A fast-growing construction company which has helped to transform 3,000 houses is planning further expansion after moving its operation across the city.

Render East has relocated its Hull operation to The Bloc in Anlaby, from Preston Road, as a step towards its next aim of doubling its £3.2m turnover.

Peter Hirst, general manager of Render East, said: “This is a significant move for us. Our workforce is expanding, we’re broadening our client base beyond the local area and we decided we would provide a better service by moving to the west of Hull.”

Render East was launched in 2014 by its director, Jim Morgan, who left another Hull-based construction company because he wanted to pursue his own ideas and ambitions.

The company now has a workforce of more than 130 with a mix of direct employees and sub-contractors, and the management team of three is pursuing a strategy of increasing the company’s activities in external wall insulation and render coatings and developing new products and services.

Mr Hirst, who has worked in construction for more than 40 years, said: “We have been working for a main contractor on a project for Hull City Council and have completed nearly 3,000 houses in the Preston Road and Orchard Park areas of the city. “

“As the preferred contractor we hope to secure similar work in the near future and we’re also busy with Ilke Homes, which works all over the country and has current projects in Hull, Mansfield and Somerset.

“Jim started out as a labourer and fork lift truck driver and he launched Render East from his bedroom. He has a real talent for business and we have the skills and the experience to tackle a much wider range of jobs.”