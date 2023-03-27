Thousands of low-income households in Sheffield are set to receive support this Spring.

Thousands of low-income households across Sheffield will receive a cost of living payment of £301 by the end of May, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed. The dates for the Spring payment have been confirmed.

Eligible households will be paid £301 between April 25 and May 17. This payment is the first instalment of up to three and is applicable to most people receiving DWP benefits, the DWP confirmed on its website.

Cost of living support payments

Cost of living support payments are given to people from low-income households who are already on certain benefits of tax credits. However, certain benefits mean you won’t be eligible for support. If you are eligible, you will automatically be paid in the same way you get benefits or tax credit.

The three cost of living payments you could be entitled to are £301, £300 and £299. If eligible, you will get the £301 payment before the end of May, £300 in autumn 2023 and £299 in Spring 2024. These will all be made in separate payments.

Who is eligible for cost of living support payments?

These payments will be made separately from your benefit payments. You are entitled for up to three cost of living payments if you are receive the following benefits or tax credits:

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

However, you will not be eligible if you are on the following: