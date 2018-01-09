Cottee replaces Jenkins at Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed Stuart Cottee as its new practice senior partner for Yorkshire and the North East.

Mr Cottee is a tax partner who started his Deloitte career started at the firm’s Leeds office in 1993. He replaces Martin Jenkins who left the business advisory firm last year to join vehicle leasing firm Zenith.

Mr Cottee led the tax practice for Deloitte in Yorkshire and the North East for seven years until 2015, during which time he oversaw its transformation to becoming one of the region’s leading tax advisory firms.

More recently he has been leading Deloitte’s private markets business for tax in the UK and is part of the firm’s Tax Executive and Private Markets Executive teams.

Mr Cottee said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as the practice senior partner, leading Deloitte in Yorkshire and the North East.

“I am very proud of the part I’ve played in growing our business in the region. We have fantastic partners, people and clients and I’m looking forward to working with them in my new role as we look to further grow our presence in the region.”

UK chief executive David Sproul, said: “Yorkshire and the North East is a key strategic region for our UK business. I’m delighted with Stuart’s appointment to this role and believe that his energy and infectious dynamism will mean that he will have a positive impact on our people, our clients and the wider business community as our practice in the region goes from strength to strength.”