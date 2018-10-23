Couple threatened with 'handgun' at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds

Police are appealing for information after three men - one brandishing a weapon described as a handgun - threatened a couple at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.

The man and woman were parked in the car park next to the running track between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday October 16 when three men approached them and banged on the car.

One then brandished a weapon, described as a handgun, before the couple managed to drive away.

Detectives said the men ran off into the woods onto the golf course.

The man with the weapon was described as white, aged 20-25, 5ft 8ins tall, of big build, wearing black shorts, blue hooded top and Nike trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should contact PC Hannah Stills at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting the crime reference 13180518237.