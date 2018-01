Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire at a home in York today.

Staff from the York and Huntington stations were called to the fire on Kingswood Grove shortly before 12.40pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was believed to be an accumulation of soot in the chimney from a wood burning stove.

The crews used a ladder, hose reel, thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire.