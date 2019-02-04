Cricket shoe brand Payntr to support Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF)

Cricket shoe brand Payntr has partnered with the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF) as the charity celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Leeds-based Payntr is providing a voucher code for its customers to use. For every order placed on footwear in 2019 using the YCF10 code, the firm is donating £10 to the charity. Customers will also receive a free Payntr cap. YCF is the official charity and community arm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Payntr was established by former cricketer David Paynter, who turned out for the Yorkshire academy.

Will Saville, head of the YCF, said: “It’s fantastic to have a former Yorkshire academy player, who has developed a cricket shoe for the modern game, supporting our charity work.”

Mr Paynter is the great grandson of England Ashes winning cricketer Eddie Paynter.

He said: “Growing up with and being so involved in sport all my life, I’ve seen the impact it can have on people, so to utilise this to do good in the community is something worth shouting about.” The foundation focuses on four key areas - health and wellbeing, education, heritage and participation.

To make its 10 year anniversary, the YCF will also be launching its #10for10 later on in the year, which is a series of ten challenges across 2019.

Last year, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan became a shareholder in Payntr. The firm also secured a joint venture deal with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.