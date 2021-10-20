10-year-old boy dies after being hit by van in West Yorkshire - police launch urgent appeal

Tayyab Akram died in hospital on Tuesday after suffering injuries when he was hit by a van on Wakefield Road near Square Street and Rutland Street, Bradford, shortly before 7pm on October 13.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are now leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have footage that will assist, to come forward.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man from Bradford, has been spoken to by officers, police confirmed.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan, said: “We are supporting Tayyab’s family, who are understandably very upset at the sudden loss of their child.

“We are also keen to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the movements of either the white Mercedes Sprinter van or the victim immediately prior to it.”

“Our initial enquiries into the collision suggest the area was busy with traffic at the time, so we believe people will have witnessed what happened.”

Anyone with information that will assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1490 of 13 October.