12-year-old boy among five people arrested after rise in burglaries in Yorkshire town

The arrests made include a 12-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman following a spate of burglaries across Harrogate.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Although this may go some way to reassure residents that we are actively seeking those believed to be involved in these offences, we still need your help."

There has been a sharp rise in the number of burglaries in the Harrogate area and many of the properties targeted by thieves were insecure.

North Yorkshire Police has arrested five people in connection with the burglaries

Ongoing investigations are taking place into the offences, which at this time, North Yorkshire Police believe could all be linked.

Since the start of the year there have been burglaries on Butterbur Way, Hartwith Drive, Gentian Glade, Saltergate Drive, Woodfield Road, Pennywort Grove, Tewit Well Road, Kenilworth Avenue, Strawberry Dale Avenue, Carlton Road, West End Avenue, St Anthans Walks and Hutton Gate.

North Yorkshire Police are releasing this information in the hope that anyone with any information will come forward.

Many residents have already supplied North Yorkshire Police with video doorbell or CCTV footage but if they haven’t spoken with you and you have such devices in these areas, they are urging you to contact them as you may be able to help them with their investigation.