12-year-old boy charged with murder of much-loved 60-year-old woman as tributes pour in

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Marcia Grant, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST

In a statement released on Friday morning, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the boy is now due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (Saturday, April 8), charged with Ms Grant’s murder.

A house in the Sheffield neighbourhood remains under police guard.

The family of 60-year-old Sheffield woman Marcia Grant shared a statement on Friday morning.

"Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."
“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

They said Marcia was a “warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community”.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit", the family added.

"We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.