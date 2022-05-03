14-year-old boy bitten by dog as he walked to school in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help following the attack in Shiregreen in Sheffield on March 25.

At around 8.20am as the 14-year-old boy walked to school on Shiregreen Lane and Wincobank Avenue, he passed a man who had a dog.

The force said the dog is said to have bitten the boy's arm.

Police want to speak to this man after a dog attack in Sheffield

It has now issued an image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.