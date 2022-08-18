News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out

14-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car on busy Yorkshire road

A teenage boy was taken to hospital following a crash with a car on a busy Yorkshire road.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:22 am

Police were called at 12.32pm on August 17 to reports of a collision on Balby Road near to the junction of Belmont Avenue, in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a 14-year-old boy had been in collision with a car.

"The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Most Popular

Police closed off Balby Road following the collision.

The road was closed for some time but was later reopened.