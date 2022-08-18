14-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car on busy Yorkshire road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 12.32pm on August 17 to reports of a collision on Balby Road near to the junction of Belmont Avenue, in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a 14-year-old boy had been in collision with a car.

"The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police closed off Balby Road following the collision.