14-year-old charged with attacking police officers after burglary in Bradford

Two people have been charged with assaults on police officers following incidents in Bradford in which weapons were seized.

The 14-yar-old boy was charged after police were called to a report of a business burglary in the Wibsey area at just after 7pm on Monday April 1.

He was also charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place after a machete was recovered, police said.

In a separate incident, Christopher Irish, 34, of no fixed abode, was charged with assaults on three police officers after police responded to a report of a robbery involving a machete in the East Bowling area of the city at about 11.25pm on Monday.

He was also charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Close, said: “Our police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) work hard to keep their communities safe and any assaults against them – especially when they are simply doing their job – are wholly unacceptable.