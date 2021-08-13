Police were called at around 2pm following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

The boy died in hospital on Thursday (Aug 12) having been treated by doctors since the incident on Sunday (Aug 8).

Police were called at around 2pm following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they arrived, they found the boy with a stab wound to his chest.

The boy has not yet been named and police say they are continuing their investigations.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, the detective leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is ongoing, but sadly, I can confirm that the victim passed away in hospital this morning (Thursday). His family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time.

“I know this news will be distressing for the local community, but I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“As our enquiries into the initial assault continue, we remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you have any information that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 508 of 8 August 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”