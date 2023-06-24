18-year-old dies in Yorkshire crash near Scout hut as police launch appeal

An 18-year-old has died in a crash in Yorkshire on Friday night, police said.

North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision near to Forge Valley Woods on Seavegate, East Ayton.

The crash at around 8.40pm on Friday was near to the Scout hut and the Old Man’s Mouth car park and involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling in the direction of East Ayton, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision near to Forge Valley Woods on Seavegate, East Ayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We're appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them.

"We’d particularly like to speak to any drivers in the area who may have captured dash cam footage. Anyone who has information which would help the investigation is asked to email ben. [email protected] or dial 101 select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Ben Prosser-Waite.