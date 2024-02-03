Lewis Tuson, 19, died after a van, travelling towards Immingham, collided with him on Tuesday (Jan 30), Humberside Police believe.

It was reported, that a white Volkswagen LT35 van collided with Lewis between the junctions of Brocklesby Avenue and Calder Close at around 8.50 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but died from his injuries on Wednesday (Jan 31).

A man who died in a collision on the B1210 has been named by his family as 19-year-old Lewis Tuson

Paying tribute to Lewis, his mother said: “Lewis wasn’t just my son, he was my best friend. He was kind, so smart and just an all-around lovely person. He was an amazing big brother and friend, and we will all miss him dearly.”

Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham was arrested at the scene and was originally charged with driving when above the alcohol level limit.

Johnson then appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 1), following this he was further charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad