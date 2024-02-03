19-year-old victim of Yorkshire crash named and van driver charged with death by dangerous driving
Lewis Tuson, 19, died after a van, travelling towards Immingham, collided with him on Tuesday (Jan 30), Humberside Police believe.
It was reported, that a white Volkswagen LT35 van collided with Lewis between the junctions of Brocklesby Avenue and Calder Close at around 8.50 pm.
Lewis was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but died from his injuries on Wednesday (Jan 31).
Paying tribute to Lewis, his mother said: “Lewis wasn’t just my son, he was my best friend. He was kind, so smart and just an all-around lovely person. He was an amazing big brother and friend, and we will all miss him dearly.”
Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham was arrested at the scene and was originally charged with driving when above the alcohol level limit.
Johnson then appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 1), following this he was further charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded into custody.
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – those people should contact police quoting log 482 of 30 January.
