2-in-1 burglaries: Hotspots for crime in Yorkshire revealed and methods used

Since the start of March 2024, 24 2-in-1 burglaries have been reported to police.

A 2-in-1 burglary is where a burglar breaks into your home with the specific purpose of getting hold of your car keys to steal your car.

North Yorkshire Police revealed the hotspots for these reports have been in the south of Selby, the rural outskirts of York, the south of Harrogate and Craven areas.

To date, police have recovered nine of the vehicles and our Neighbourhood, Response and CID teams continue to investigate to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Six suspects were also arrested following the reports.

In a statement on social media police said: “Thankfully, burglaries of this nature are relatively uncommon in our county but there are things you can do to stop your home from being targeted.”

They also added that the “more difficult you make it for a burglar the less likely they are to bother” and added several tips for residents.

Some of the ways you can protect both your car and home from being targeted in 2-in1 burglary include:

Consider installing CCTV to cover your property and put up a sign to declare that you have CCTV for your neighbours and potential intruders to see.

Fit outside security lighting to the front and back of your home and install a visible intruder alarm.

Use your garage – if you have a garage or outbuilding, please use it and lock your car away when not in use.

If you don’t have a garage, consider fitting sturdy and lockable gates or a security post to your driveway.

Fit a high-quality alarm, immobiliser or tracking device to your car if finances allow and make sure you know how to operate it. Alternatively, cheaper tracking devices such as an Apple AirTag can be hidden somewhere in your car and can prove just as useful.

Consider using a device such as a visible steering or wheel lock.

Always lock your car and make sure doors, windows, the boot, and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle.

And always make sure the windows and doors to your house are locked.

If you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued vehicle behind the more expensive one on the driveway, making it more difficult to remove.

Don’t leave your car keys on view or placed near windows, doors or cat-flaps where thieves can see them.

And if you have a wireless key, ensure you keep it in a radio frequency deterrent box.

Be extra vigilant and act as police eyes and ears, especially as the evenings are getting lighter.

North Yorkshire Police added: “Look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area either via our website or by calling 101.