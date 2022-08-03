Emergency services were called to Wheatley Hall Road, at the junction with Neale Road, in Doncaster at around 9.40pm on August 2, following reports of a crash between a white BMW 5 series and a red Seat Ibiza.

The 20-year-old woman - who was a passenger in the BMW - was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said her family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old male, and the two 19-year-old women in the Seat were all left with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Police confirmed the 21-year-old sadly died after the crash

The passenger of the Seat is said to be in a life-threatening condition.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses to contact them to help with its investigation.

A statement from the force said: "Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road yesterday evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

"Please contact police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access our online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/