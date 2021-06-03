28-year-old woman arrested after man stabbed on street in broad daylight

Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at around 12pm on Wednesday (May 2) following reports a man had been stabbed in Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow in Rotherham.

Police attended the scene and a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for a stab wound.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries are ongoing.

