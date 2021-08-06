30kg of cannabis found inside empty Yorkshire café

Police have issued a warning to commercial landlords to check their premises after officers discovered 30kg of prepared cannabis packaged and ready to go within the disused café on Ecclesall Road.

The drugs were seized after police investigated reports from a utility company about suspicious activity which workers witnessed while carrying out checks at the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one was at the café when the drugs were unearthed, and police are still hunting those responsible.

The cannabis found in the empty cafe in Sheffield

Temporary Detective Sergeant Gareth Webb, from South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Fortify team which targets organised and violent crime, said: “This is a significant seizure from an empty property in a really prominent and popular part of our city, forensic examination is underway to help us identify those responsible.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of empty or disused commercial premises right across Sheffield right now, this number has increased post-pandemic and criminals are exploiting this.

“Our message to landlords and organisations responsible for any commercial or residential property is check today and keep an eye on who might have access.

“Take the time to check thoroughly, criminals are very clever at hiding their activity – even if something looks normal on first glance, check the entire property.”

In the last week alone, police said officers from Operation Fortify have executed warrants in Firth Park and Page Hall, recovering hundreds of cannabis plants and making numerous arrest.