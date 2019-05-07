53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder near Yorkshire

Have your say

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found dead in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police issued an appeal on Monday, May 6 asking the public to help them located 53-year-old Ian Hamer.

Officers wanted to speak with him in connection with the woman's death.

On Tuesday, May 7 Detective Chief Inspector Chris Calvert said: “I can confirm that Mr Hamer has now been located and arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in our custody at this time.

“Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal and called in with information.”

An investigation was launched after a woman was found dead at a property on Main Street, Worlaby, North Lincolnshire in the afternoon of Monday May 6.

DCI Calvert continued: "Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, however at this stage it is thought to be suspicious.

"A scene guard remains in place to enable detectives to carry out their investigations.

“The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time – our thoughts remain with them."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 255 of 06/05/19.