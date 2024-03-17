68-year-old pedestrian dies in Yorkshire car crash as police launch urgent appeal

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information after the death of the woman following a crash in Armthorpe, Doncaster.

Police were called on Saturday March 16 at 4.04pm to Cranfield Close in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene but died at the scene.

Police were called yesterday (16 March) at 4.04pm to Cranfield Close in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone in the area at the time of the collision with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 651 of 16 March when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can access our online portal here. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].