75-year-old man dies after being involved in crash with two vehicles
South Yorkshire Police were called to a crash on A6023 Greens Way in Mexborough, near Doncaster, at around 6pm on February 1. The road was closed in both direction between Adwick Road roundabout and the Swinton Road roundabout while emergency services responded. The road reopened around 2am this morning (February 2).
The driver of the Peugeot remained at the scene but the driver of the Ford fled the scene and was later arrested by police.
A statement from the force said: “Officers attended and found that a Peugeot Bipper Tepee and a Ford Fiesta had collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was treated by the ambulance service but sadly died at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
“The driver of the Peugeot remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
"The driver of the Ford left the scene following the collision but has since been located by officers and arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. The 23-year-old man remains in custody at this time.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 792 of February 1. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
