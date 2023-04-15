West Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a three-car crash in Burley Road, Leeds, shortly before 10.30pm on Friday (Apr 14). The force is now appealing for witnesses.
A statement said: “The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa a 79 year old man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
“No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1805 of April 14.