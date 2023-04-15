All Sections
79-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Yorkshire

An elderly man has died after suffering a medical episode at the wheel, police in Yorkshire have said.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a three-car crash in Burley Road, Leeds, shortly before 10.30pm on Friday (Apr 14). The force is now appealing for witnesses.

A statement said: “The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa a 79 year old man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

“No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called to reports of a crash on Burley Road at 10.24pm on Friday, April 14. Photo: GooglePolice were called to reports of a crash on Burley Road at 10.24pm on Friday, April 14. Photo: Google
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1805 of April 14.